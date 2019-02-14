Interbrand and Zuora Partner to Help Companies in the Subscription Economy

Zuora, a cloud-based subscription management platform provider, is partnering with Interbrand, the brand strategy consultancy of Omnicom Group, to help companies succeed in the subscription economy through joint business, brand, and technology strategy.

Together, Zuora and Interbrand will help companies seeking to launch new subscription services. Interbrand can help them with positioning, narrative, and message development, while Zuora will help them automate and manage the entire subscription order-to-revenue process. By helping customers implement and communicate new pricing and packaging models, Zuora and Interbrand will enable them to gain insights into subscriber behavior and open new revenue streams.