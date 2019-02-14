Interbrand and Zuora Partner to Help Companies in the Subscription Economy
Zuora, a cloud-based subscription management platform provider, is partnering with Interbrand, the brand strategy consultancy of Omnicom Group, to help companies succeed in the subscription economy through joint business, brand, and technology strategy.
Together, Zuora and Interbrand will help companies seeking to launch new subscription services. Interbrand can help them with positioning, narrative, and message development, while Zuora will help them automate and manage the entire subscription order-to-revenue process. By helping customers implement and communicate new pricing and packaging models, Zuora and Interbrand will enable them to gain insights into subscriber behavior and open new revenue streams.
"All companies shifting to the subscription economy require a value proposition that runs equally through their business, brand, and technology strategies. We're partnering with market leader Zuora to significantly impact how major companies bring subscription-based offerings into the brand experience," said Interbrand CEO Charles Trevail in a statement.
"Industry after industry, businesses understand that subscriptions are the future of revenue growth," said Zuora CEO and Founder Tien Tzuo in a statement. "However, in many companies, this requires rethinking everything. This includes business strategy, technology strategy, and even brand strategy because subscriptions are all about ongoing relationships with your customers. We're excited to partner with Interbrand to bring our expertise to the largest global brands."