Optimizely Announces Slack Integration

Optimizely, provider of customer experience optimization software, today announced an integration with Slack aimed at making it easier for product and marketing teams to experiment with and collaborate on changes and updates. With the integration, users can receive updates on and make changes to experiments directly in Slack without needing to log in to Optimizely’s platform, increasing team visibility, accelerating the development process, and fostering an environment for further experimentation.

“Optimizely is continuously looking for ways to make it easier for product and marketing teams to experiment in ways they prefer to do so. As marketing and product teams grapple with increasing amounts of complexity in terms of new tools and services they are tasked with managing, this integration is all about giving them the freedom to experiment seamlessly,” says Byron Jones, director of product management at Optimizely. “Directly in Slack, Optimizely customers can submit new ideas, add comments, and have conversations about experimentation ideas with their peers. Teams will be more productive and efficient because they’re already using Slack frequently and consistently. They can now quickly check on experiments they are running and brainstorm ideas for new tests without having to log into the Optimizely platform.”

The integration brings information about experimentation into a central, ubiquitous location with the goal of enabling businesses to increase productivity, efficiency, and time management for product and marketing teams. It allows businesses to bring all experiments running in Optimizely’s Program Management experimentation offering into their existing Slack environment.

“Program Management helps companies scale their experimentation programs across their entire organizations with tools for ideation, collaboration, reporting, and oversight. With this offering, our customers can collaborate more effectively, prioritize projects, and manage experiments across teams,” Jones says. “The Slack integration puts the wealth of information present in Program Management at the fingertips of product and marketing teams, where they can easily engage with experiments and ideas, accelerate the testing process and, ultimately, foster a culture of experimentation.”