MadCap Software Launches MadCap Authoring and Management System

MadCap Software has launched the MadCap Authoring and Management System (AMS to support the entire content development lifecycle. Now content developers can leverage one integrated system to streamline their content delivery, from authoring, publishing, and translation to cloud-based project and content management.

"Content development teams increasingly need to leverage the cloud for easier collaboration and management while retaining the extensive power and functionality found in desktop authoring software to deliver state-of-the-art content. But too often, they have to buy separate solutions to meet these demands," said Anthony Olivier, MadCap's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Now with MadCap AMS, content developers have an all-in-one solution, backed by platinum-level support, which combines robust desktop software and cloud tech strengths to enable agile delivery and management of their modern, multimedia-enriched web content."

The system is based on the fully integrated functionality of MadCap Software's solutions, which include the following:

MadCap Flare, with technical authoring and publishing capabilities;

MadCap Central, a cloud-based platform for content and project management;

MadCap Mimic, with professional video editing for eLearning tools, tutorials, software simulations, and more;

MadCap Capture, offering advanced screen capture and image editing for web, print, and mobile content;

MadCap Lingo, providing advanced translation management for technical authors, translators, and documentation teams; and

MadCap Connect for Salesforce, providing publishing capabilities directly to Salesforce Knowledge.

With MadCap AMS, content developers also get an advanced XML-based editor for content reuse and single-source, multichannel publishing, and detailed reporting and analytics. Built-in project templates help users create print brochures, online help, knowledge bases, support sites, e-books, and more. Content developers also can use the solution to offer a modern responsive design that combines rich multimedia.

MadCap AMS also provides a secure cloud-based platform that content developers can use to host content, schedule builds, manage projects and tasks, view reports, and more. Additionally, using the reporting and project tracking and management capabilities in MadCap AMS, content developers can gain greater insights into the health and status of projects. Finally, the solution lets documentation teams host and publish content securely online.

With MadCap AMS anyone can contribute and review content using a cloud-based editor. Multiple subject matter experts (SMEs), authors and users can contribute, make changes, and add comments to the same content simultaneously. Meanwhile, reviewers only see content relevant to them during the review workflow.

MadCap AMS also includes advanced tools to manage large-scale documentation projects and capabilities for multilanguage authoring, translation, and publishing. It supports Unicode language characters, double-byte Asian languages, and Eastern European languages, as well as bi-directional language authoring and publishing . Users can package all content for translation in one step.

The solution also offers termbase, translation memory, and terminology management functionality along with other advanced features. Quality assurance reports provide greater insight into translation project status and health. Machine translation integration enables users to generate translation suggestions from web-based translation providers, including Google Translate, Microsoft Bing Translator, and MyMemoryTranslated.net.

Per-user subscription pricing for MadCap AWS is $2,988 per year or $249 per month. The subscription includes 30 GB of storage per company account (with additional storage available), free product upgrades and updates, Platinum-level maintenance and support with unlimited email and telephone support, a knowledge base, and forum access.