Movable Ink Partners with CrowdTwist

Movable Ink, providers of a visual experience platform provider for digital marketing leaders, is partnering with CrowdTwist, a provider of omnichannel loyalty and engagement solutions, to help companies elevate their loyalty programs with engaging and on-brand email campaigns featuring personalized, data-based visuals dynamically created at the moment of open.

By integrating CrowdTwist's real-time loyalty data with Movable Ink's platform, companies can add data visualizations to email to communicate the value of the relationship, encourage members to earn more points, or motivate them to progress to the next rewards tier. The addition of CrowdTwist's API to Movable Ink's expanding data ecosystem also lets companies turn relevant customer data into unique visual experiences at the moment of engagement.

Email experiences can include image-based offers that capture and visualize real-time points balances, purchase history, membership tiers, and more.

"Being able to create consistent experiences across touchpoints is critical for meeting the high expectations of a brand's most loyal customers," said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink, in a statement. "With our new CrowdTwist partnership, Movable Ink is now enabling marketers to bring the same visually engaging loyalty experiences on their websites right into their email campaigns. At Movable Ink, we pride ourselves in helping marketers create unique visual experiences at scale, and with this partnership, we are demonstrating the impact it can have in helping brands take their loyalty programs to the next level." "Our exciting new partnership with Movable Ink will benefit our clients by providing them with the capabilities to communicate thoughtfully and relevantly to their best customers," said Scott Matthews, CEO of CrowdTwist, in a statement. "With this integration, our clients can take email personalization to the next level and activate customer data into dynamic and compelling visualizations that help strengthen the brand's most valuable relationships, drive greater loyalty program participation, and increase sales and engagement."

By leveraging CrowdTwist's real-time data, Movable Ink enables marketers to dynamically include, exclude, or adjust messages and offers based on any combination of loyalty information. The following are just a few applications that can now be showcased within loyalty email campaigns: