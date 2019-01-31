Movable Ink Partners with CrowdTwist
Movable Ink, providers of a visual experience platform provider for digital marketing leaders, is partnering with CrowdTwist, a provider of omnichannel loyalty and engagement solutions, to help companies elevate their loyalty programs with engaging and on-brand email campaigns featuring personalized, data-based visuals dynamically created at the moment of open.
By integrating CrowdTwist's real-time loyalty data with Movable Ink's platform, companies can add data visualizations to email to communicate the value of the relationship, encourage members to earn more points, or motivate them to progress to the next rewards tier. The addition of CrowdTwist's API to Movable Ink's expanding data ecosystem also lets companies turn relevant customer data into unique visual experiences at the moment of engagement.
Email experiences can include image-based offers that capture and visualize real-time points balances, purchase history, membership tiers, and more.
"Being able to create consistent experiences across touchpoints is critical for meeting the high expectations of a brand's most loyal customers," said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink, in a statement. "With our new CrowdTwist partnership, Movable Ink is now enabling marketers to bring the same visually engaging loyalty experiences on their websites right into their email campaigns. At Movable Ink, we pride ourselves in helping marketers create unique visual experiences at scale, and with this partnership, we are demonstrating the impact it can have in helping brands take their loyalty programs to the next level."
"Our exciting new partnership with Movable Ink will benefit our clients by providing them with the capabilities to communicate thoughtfully and relevantly to their best customers," said Scott Matthews, CEO of CrowdTwist, in a statement. "With this integration, our clients can take email personalization to the next level and activate customer data into dynamic and compelling visualizations that help strengthen the brand's most valuable relationships, drive greater loyalty program participation, and increase sales and engagement."
By leveraging CrowdTwist's real-time data, Movable Ink enables marketers to dynamically include, exclude, or adjust messages and offers based on any combination of loyalty information. The following are just a few applications that can now be showcased within loyalty email campaigns:
- Offer select loyalty members first access to new products or exclusive sales events;
- Offer varying levels of perks and discounts based on status;
- Show members' loyalty journey, current status, or year-in-review with infographic-style data visualizations;
- Display current rewards that are redeemable based on a member's loyalty threshold; and
- Showcase a recap of loyalty activity with redemption information.
Related Articles
Movable Ink Partners with Persado
07 Mar 2018
The partnership will help companies automatically generate and test personalized email content and language.
Movable Ink Extends Its Platform with Developer Tools and Salesforce Marketing Cloud Integrations
30 May 2018
Platform additions enable Movable Ink users to build highly personalized intelligent content apps.
Movable Ink Partners with Pega to Provide Consumers with Next-Best Actions in Email Campaigns
06 Jun 2018
AI-powered next-best actions and real-time content personalization help marketers increase consumer engagement and conversions
Movable Ink Extends Visual Experiences Across Email, Web, and Display
04 Oct 2018
Movable Ink's new visual experience platform enables digital marketers to create visual experiences across channels at the moment of engagement.