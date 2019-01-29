Sitecore Partners with IBM iX

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, has forged a global partnership with IBM iX to make Sitecore's web content management, commerce, and marketing solutions available via IBM iX designers, technology experts, and industry strategists in 40 IBM Studios worldwide.

The expanded partnership brings together the full breadth of IBM iX's digital marketing capabilities for creating highly personalized customer experiences across digital touchpoints.

"Customer experience is the key strategic objective of many organizations and core to these organizations' ability to transform. I am very excited that we are expanding out our existing relationship with Sitecore into a global partnership, as they become an important player in our ecosystem of partners," said Matthew Candy, global leader of IBM iX, in a statement.

As a Global Platinum Partner in the Sitecore Solution Provider Program, IBM iX provides consulting, design, development, and implementation services to deploy solutions on the Sitecore platform .

The IBM iX and Sitecore partnership is further empowered with best practices and accelerators, as well as the ability to leverage the IBM Cloud and IBM Watson technology. IBM iX also brings to bear the expertise of Bluewolf, an IBM company, creating experiences with Salesforce.com, with whom Sitecore has a strategic alliance.