Trustpilot Launches Review Insights

Trustpilot has launched Review Insights to help businesses gain deeper intelligence from their customer feedback.

Review Insights uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help companies understand the nuances of customer feedback beyond simple star ratings. It automatically sorts reviews by topic area, from customer service and price to website experience, delivery and beyond, and then provides an aggregated sentiment score. An additional sentiment heatmap also provides a visual aid.

An intelligent filtering system allows businesses to filter by date range, tags, star ratings, positive and negative sentiment, and keywords.

"Review Insights uses artificial intelligence to handle the heavy lifting of pulling insights from your reviews, highlighting trends and customer pains automatically. Now businesses can spend less time finding customer issues and more time solving these issues and improving their businesses," said Ramin Vantamparast, chief product officer at Trustpilot, in a statement. "This product is the first of many new features we'll be presenting this year, giving businesses even greater understanding of what their customers are saying so they can improve and innovate. Our products will continue to help us on our mission to create ever-improving experiences for everyone."

Review Insights will initially be available in English-speaking markets, with additional languages to be added later in the year.