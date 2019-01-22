Mavenlink Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales and Finance and Operations

Mavenlink, a provider of cloud-based software for services organizations, has integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales and Finance and Operations.

Using Mavenlink M-Bridge and Microsoft Azure, the connection of Mavenlink with Dynamics 365 for Sales and Finance and Operations automates project creation and demand forecasting from the CRM, while synchronizing time, expense, invoicing, and cash information with the enterprise resource planning system. It enables a full quote-to-cash process for professional and marketing services businesses using Dynamics 365 for Sales and Finance and Operations.

"Our new partnership with Microsoft enables us to offer the market a modern professional services automation solution that is thoughtfully integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365," said Ray Grainger, CEO and founder of Mavenlink, in a statement. "This integration exemplifies why Mavenlink built the M-Bridge integration and extensibility platform—to help services organizations get the most out of best-in-class applications without sacrificing efficiency or productivity."

The Mavenlink-Dynamics 365 for Sales and Finance and Operations integrations allow the following:

Automatic synching of updates to tasks and project financials in Mavenlink;

Mavenlink-approved timesheets and their corresponding time, date, and rates pushed to Dynamics 365 automatically;

Trigger new Mavenlink projects from Dynamics 365 to deliver client engagements;

Track pipeline in Mavenlink via status changes in Dynamics 365 to forecast resourcing needs;

Stay informed on the health of each engagement by monitoring budget, status, and percent complete;

Paid invoices for synchronized Dynamics 365 projects will have the amount synchronized to Mavenlink for the purposes of tracking paid versus unpaid budget within the Project Management Workspace;

New users created in Dynamics 365 can automatically be created in Mavenlink; and

Approved expenses in Mavenlink are pushed to Dynamics 365, and if an expense report is rejected in Dynamics 365, it will become rejected in Mavenlink.