RRD Launches Cloud Direct by RRD for Omnichannel Marketing

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, has launched Cloud Direct by RRD, a trigger-based direct marketing application housed within Salesforce.com's Marketing Cloud to improve targeting and extend Marketing Cloud by fully integrating digital and direct mail channels.

Available within Journey Builder, Marketing Cloud's cross-channel customer engagement solution, Cloud Direct by RRD allows businesses to connect customer interactions across email, mobile, advertising, and the web and drive customer engagement and response through the most meaningful communications channel.

"Modern marketing is not about taking sides between channels but using data to get on the side of the customer," said Doug Ryan, president of RRD Marketing Solutions, in a statement. "Our goal is to help our clients thoughtfully connect with their customers through the channels that will maximize their marketing spend. Cloud Direct by RRD does just that by extending our capabilities to integrate and optimize both digital and print communications. We're excited to bring this innovative new capability to move closer to true omnichannel marketing."

With Cloud Direct by RRD, marketers can do the following: