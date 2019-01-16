Adobe Announces New Experience Cloud Capabilities

Adobe recently announced a number of capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud aimed at helping retailers improve customer experience management (CXM) across both physical and digital entities. The new capabilities include a Virtual Analyst in Adobe Analytics, a Progressive Web Applications (PWA) Studio in Magento Commerce Cloud, and Adobe Advertising Cloud Creative, a self-service platform that gives retailers control over display ad elements.

The Virtual Analyst in Adobe Analytics leverages the company’s Sensei AI and machine learning technology to look through retailers’ data with an eye on prioritizing changes that will improve the customer experience. It aims to automatically surface and answer questions that retailers may not have thought to ask, and it adapts over time based on user feedback to make its insights more personalized.

The PWA Studio in Magento Commerce Cloud enables merchants and developers to build online stores with app-like experiences, with the goal of making it easy to create engaging experiences. More specifically, PWAs can be used to simplify payments, deliver push notifications, and drive traffic in-store.

Adobe Advertising Cloud Creative is a self-service platform that gives retailers control over display ad elements such as design, copy, and layout; it aims to foster rapid rollout of new offers and designs without needing to start from scratch. The platform integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud with an eye on helping retailers personalize ads based on information such as shopping behavior and loyalty program status.

Other capabilities the company announced include integration between Adobe Target and Adobe Sensei as well as a new Adobe Campaign ability. Retailers can leverage Adobe Sensei within Adobe Target to automatically determine the best algorithm to deliver personalized recommendations to different audience segments. As for Adobe Campaign, it now allows retailers to embed personalized product lists into promotional emails without the need for coding.

“In this challenging retail landscape, retailers must deliver exceptional customer experiences to remain competitive. The newest innovations available in Adobe Experience Cloud help retailers advance their CXM across their physical and digital storefronts, and leverage Adobe Sensei to further automate their CXM,” says Michael Klein, director of industry strategy for retail at Adobe. “Further, Adobe Analytics data found that mobile traffic hit over half—51.4 percent—of traffic from smartphones, yet only accounted for 31 percent of revenue. Adobe is making progressive web applications available to Magento customers via a new PWA Studio and developer toolkit. This helps retailers to build online stores with slick app-like experiences, with the aim of bridging the gap between mobile and online commerce.”