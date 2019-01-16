Urban Airship Acquires Accengage
Digital customer engagement company Urban Airship has acquired Accengage, a provider of mobile CRM and push notifications. Together Urban Airship and Accengage will offer solutions for apps, websites, SMS, email, mobile wallets, and other channels. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Urban Airship has already delivered more than 2.4 trillion messages, and the companies will combine to send more than 90 billion messages per month worldwide.
The businesses share expertise in many of the same industry verticals, including retail, finance, media, and travel, and use the same back-end technologies and programming languages.
Urban Airship's platform brings advanced analytics, predictive machine learning, in-app automation, SMS, mobile wallet, email, and intelligent orchestration of messages across channels. Accengage brings expertise in Facebook Messenger support, advanced targeting capabilities, additional marketing cloud integrations, and customer support in five languages.
Urban Airship will continue to enhance and fully support Accengage's platform as it develops a combined platform offering the best of the combined companies' capabilities.
"More than ever, business growth is dependent on customer experience, and no company creates unique experiences for more brands than Urban Airship," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Urban Airship, in a statement. "By adding the amazing team from Accengage, we can grow customer value for more businesses around the world while setting new standards for innovation and local support. We'll use our newly combined expertise and technology to ensure our customers take their digital customer engagement strategies to even greater heights."
"Accengage and Urban Airship come from a very similar background. We both serve enterprise marketers that want to connect with customers in innovative ways," said Patrick Mareuil, CEO and co-founder of Accengage, in a statement. "Urban Airship's scale and global leadership, combined with the strength of our local customer success and technical teams, will put the competition far behind as we unlock more value for more businesses around the world."
