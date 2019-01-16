Urban Airship Acquires Accengage

Digital customer engagement company Urban Airship has acquired Accengage, a provider of mobile CRM and push notifications. Together Urban Airship and Accengage will offer solutions for apps, websites, SMS, email, mobile wallets, and other channels. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Urban Airship has already delivered more than 2.4 trillion messages, and the companies will combine to send more than 90 billion messages per month worldwide.

The businesses share expertise in many of the same industry verticals, including retail, finance, media, and travel, and use the same back-end technologies and programming languages.

Urban Airship's platform brings advanced analytics, predictive machine learning, in-app automation, SMS, mobile wallet, email, and intelligent orchestration of messages across channels. Accengage brings expertise in Facebook Messenger support, advanced targeting capabilities, additional marketing cloud integrations, and customer support in five languages.

Urban Airship will continue to enhance and fully support Accengage's platform as it develops a combined platform offering the best of the combined companies' capabilities.