Salesforce Enhances Commerce Cloud

Salesforce.com has added to its Commerce Cloud platform to enable companies to bring artificial intelligence, visual search, inventory availability services, and more to their commerce experiences through voice, in mobile or social apps, in store, in marketplaces, and even in connected products.

The expanded Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform consists of a set of APIs, platform services, and developer tools that let companies embed intelligent commerce experiences into every touchpoint. The additions include the following:

New Einstein Recommendations API that will allow merchants to integrate Einstein-powered product recommendations beyond their ecommerce sites

New Einstein Visual Search that will allow shoppers to snap and search for products using photos or screenshots from their mobile phones.

New High-scale Inventory Availability Service, which will let companies activate in-store and fulfillment center inventory across digital channels at massive scale in real time. Companies can launch programs like browse-by-store or buy-online-pick-up-in-store and support high-volume requests for spike periods like flash sales and holidays.

New On-demand Developer Sandboxes with added agility within the test and deployment process.

New Commerce API Explorer, a one-stop-shop for all Commerce APIs in a single portal and user interface to design and test new experiences.

New Commerce Cloud Developer Trailhead Trail, a free online learning resource so developers can educate themselves on the core elements of developing on the Commerce Cloud platform.