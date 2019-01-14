Salesforce.org Acquires roundCorner

Salesforce.org has acquired roundCorner, which specializes in CRM solutions for nonprofits and other impact sectors. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

roundCorner, a Salesforce.org Platinum App Partner for the nonprofit market in North America, offers technology solutions for nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions, and foundations, with products such as NGO Connect, Advancement Connect, and Foundation Connect. roundCorner empowers customers with fundraising and grants management built on Salesforce, so they can connect with each of their constituents from one single place.

roundCorner technology will extend the power of Salesforce's Nonprofit Cloud, Education Cloud, and Philanthropy Cloud, making a unified system for connecting fundraising, advancement, and engagement systems.