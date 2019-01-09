WorkWise Releases OnContact CRM 10.4
WorkWise, a CRM and enterprise resource planning developer, has released OnContact CRM 10.4, featuring a Gmail integration that allows users to connect their Gmail accounts to their CRM databases. OnContact CRM 10.4 also adds an email batch dashboard and computer telephony integration (CTI).
From within Gmail, users can create new CRM contacts, record inbound and outbound emails, save attachments, and more.
The email batch dashboard can monitor and manage all steps of email blasts, from scheduling and sending to analytics that detail how many recipients click on emails and who opens them the most.
The CTI integration lets users see callers' CRM records before answering calls and place outbound calls through click-to-dial functionality.
"WorkWise is very excited about the new release of OnContact CRM 10.4, which comes with Gmail integration and a host of other features," said WorkWise President and CEO Wayne Wedell in a statement. "The integration gives users a boost in productivity and creates seamless workflow between Gmail and CRM."
Additional features of OnContact CRM 10.4 include the following:
- Dashboard graph designer, which builds charts for dashboards and has a drill-down feature;
- A business card reader that can scan and take pictures with mobile devices and upload images;
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance with consent history tracking and sample emails; and
- A global search feature that includes multiselect drop down for narrowing searches and phrase searching as well as exclusion words.
