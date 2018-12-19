Unmetric Adds Instagram Impressions and Reach to Analyze

Unmetric, a provider of branded content analysis and discovery solutions, has added data on Instagram post impressions (number of times a post is displayed) and reach (number of people who saw a post) to its Analyze product. The company also added Instagram Campaign Intelligence to the platform.

Analyze for social media analysts is one of three core Unmetric products alongside Discover for brand content creators and Track for marketers.

Unmetric uses machine learning algorithms to estimate Instagram post reach and impressions based on a number of factors, including the time of day the content was posted, type of post, company location, and the number, type, and velocity of audience interactions.

"To date, estimating impressions and reach for brands and their competitors on Instagram has been a challenge due to the limited availability of markers that impact these metrics. Understanding how many times a post is viewed, by both passive and active participants, requires capturing complex patterns in audience interactions, which is not possible by simplistic algebraic models," said Kumar Krishnasami, head of product at Unmetric, in a statement. "However, our machine learning-based approach addresses these issues, pulling engagement data in real time and taking into account a variety of factors so we can provide the most accurate estimate of influence, reach, and impressions for competitive tracking as well as improving one's own campaigns."

Unmetric's Instagram Campaign Intelligence feature uses artificial intelligence-driven insights to showcase the performance of any companies' campaigns on Instagram. Unmetric tracks past and ongoing campaigns and provides detailed interaction metrics, such as likes, comments, and video views, as well as engagement over time.

Companies can harness Instagram Campaign Intelligence in the following two ways:

Focus on one company's campaigns: Companies can focus on improving their own campaigns by tracking their performance in real time. Alternatively, they can gather intel on competitors' past and ongoing campaigns. They can view metrics for individual brand campaigns, as well as a breakdown of metrics for each post that is part of the campaign.

Compare campaigns: Companies can benchmark their campaigns with competitors and see how they perform head to head. They can also see how competitors' campaigns performed against each other and use those insights when planning their own campaigns.