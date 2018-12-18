Amobee Partners with Place Exchange to Activate Programmatic Buying for Out-of-Home Media

Amobee, a digital marketing technology company, has partnered with Place Exchange to launch a programmatic marketplace for out-of-home media, allowing marketers real-time bidding capabilities as well as seamless planning, execution, and attribution alongside other digital channels on a single platform.

The collaboration allows Amobee clients to converge out-of-home media with other digital channels through Amobee's demand-side platform, delivering real-time bidding, workflow integration, and digital attribution. Once an ad has played, Amobee's platform generates insights about the audiences exposed to out-of-home ads.