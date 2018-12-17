Verint to Acquire ForeSee

Verint Systems today announced plans to acquire ForeSee, a cloud voice of the customer (VoC) vendor serving half of the Fortune 500 and 90 percent of U.S. government executive branch departments. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will add ForeSee's causal modeling, predictive analytics, and benchmarking to Verint's omnichannel VoC portfolio, providing a unified view of the voice of customers across digital, voice, surveys, email, chat, and social media.

"This business combination further solidifies our commitment to customer engagement market leadership, helping organizations achieve their customer experience goals at all levels—from the contact center to digital channels and across the entire enterprise," said Elan Moriah, president of customer engagement solutions at Verint, in a statement. "Combining ForeSee's deep digital domain expertise with our automation and analytics expertise will accelerate our cloud VoC technology innovation and squarely address the needs of customers to drive better business outcomes by enhancing the customer experience." "We are excited to join the Verint team and help take the VoC market to the next level together," said Jay Sinder, CEO of ForeSee, in a statement. "Organizations today compete primarily on the basis of customer experience. A great experience increases customer loyalty and decreases operating expenses, which the Verint-ForeSee combination can uniquely deliver to customers. We believe that our customers will greatly benefit from future technology enhancements and integrations into Verint's wider customer engagement portfolio."

ForeSee clients include Alaska Airlines, Barclays, Capital One, U.S. Bank, Vera Bradley, and 3M, as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, NASA, and the U.S. National Park Service.