HG Data Audience Extends Technographics
HG Data, a provider of company intelligence for B2B technology marketers, has released HG Data Audience segments for digital advertisers using Facebook, Adobe Marketing Cloud, Twitter, Salesforce DMP, and dozens of other leading marketing platforms.
This is the result of its longstanding partnership with LiveRamp, which allows HG Data Audience segments to be used across a broad range of digital advertising, data management, and demand-side platforms.
The availability of HG Data Audience segments via the LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store allows B2B advertisers to hyper-target customers or entire market categories based on the installed technologies (technographics) and other attributes tracked by HG Data. Advertisers can also create custom account-based marketing (ABM)-driven segments of the companies and decision-makers they most want to reach.
"The LiveRamp Data Store makes it easy for our customers to select our digital audience segments to precisely target their ads by specific installed technologies, job title, industry, or a growing range of other specialized company criteria that help them be more precise and relevant in their interactive display campaigns," said John Connell, executive vice president of digital at HG Data, in a statement. "It also makes our data available on most of the leading DMPs and DSPs in the market so that advertisers can keep their existing workflows."
"The goal of our data store is to provide our users with a reliable marketplace they can access to provide high-quality, third-party data they can trust for their marketing outreach," said Grant Ries, CEO of LiveRamp B2B, in a statement. "Over the course of our partnership, HG Data has shown they can consistently deliver what our users want in a variety of digital marketing platforms, so we're happy to make their specialized data offering available to our customers."