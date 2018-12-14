HG Data Audience Extends Technographics

HG Data, a provider of company intelligence for B2B technology marketers, has released HG Data Audience segments for digital advertisers using Facebook, Adobe Marketing Cloud, Twitter, Salesforce DMP, and dozens of other leading marketing platforms.

This is the result of its longstanding partnership with LiveRamp, which allows HG Data Audience segments to be used across a broad range of digital advertising, data management, and demand-side platforms.

The availability of HG Data Audience segments via the LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store allows B2B advertisers to hyper-target customers or entire market categories based on the installed technologies (technographics) and other attributes tracked by HG Data. Advertisers can also create custom account-based marketing (ABM)-driven segments of the companies and decision-makers they most want to reach.