Bigtincan Updates Unified Sales Learning, Coaching and Onboarding Platform with Fall Release

Bigtincan, a provider of mobile, artificial intelligence-powered sales enablement automation, has enhanced the learning and training offerings as part of its Fall 2018 platform update.

Following the acquisition of micro-learning company Zunos in June, this platform update fully integrates the learning experience as part of the Bigtincan Hub, blending sales training, learning, and coaching content in a central application.

"Workforce training and development is critical for organizations today, especially when it comes to strengthening employee retention and ultimately empowering sales teams to drive ROI," said David Keane, co-founder and CEO of Bigtincan, in a statement. "With these learning platform enhancements, Bigtincan is combining Zunos' mobile-first, learning and onboarding with its AI-powered sales enablement platform to create a comprehensive learning experience. This blended approach arms sales teams with the skills and trainings needed to drive performance in the digital era."

Offerings include video coaching, quiz bots that let users practice conversation with automated coach bots, and improved adaptive intelligence, allowing companies to tailor the learning experience based on leaderboard results.

Beyond the learning enhancements, the Bigtincan Hub saw several other updates as part of the Fall 2018 release, including the following: