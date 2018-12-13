RollWorks Adds Account-Based Ad Retargeting

RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, has launched account-based ad retargeting capabilities designed to help marketing and sales teams reach and influence the entire buying committee.

Account-based retargeting allows marketers to map site visitors back to accounts and then expand the contact list from beyond those visitors to the larger buying committee at those accounts.

RollWorks customers can leverage the new account-based retargeting capability to do the following:

Select key website pages to find the cookies and then map to domains for accounts visiting that page.

Layer firmographic filters to identify the attributes that match their ideal customer profiles. RollWorks then amplifies the reach and finds additional cookies that match that account audience.

Win new business by surrounding the buying committee, not just one contact, with digital advertising and targeted messages.