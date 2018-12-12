Formstack Acquires QuickTapSurvey

Formstack, a data collection software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, has acquired QuickTapSurvey, a provider of mobile and offline surveys. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Formstack plans to combine the best features of the QuickTapSurvey and Formstack products into one, full-service offering for mobile offline data capture on the Formstack platform. QuickTapSurvey will remain a stand-alone mobile surveys product and will benefit from additional capabilities through the Formstack platform, including workflow automation, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance, and more than 40 native integrations, such as Salesforce.com, MailChimp, and WebMerge.

"We sometimes take for granted the availability of internet access in all locations; many of our customers have had no choice but to collect data on paper because they work in underserved rural areas," said Chris Byers, CEO of Formstack, in a statement. "QuickTapSurvey has given aid workers in Eastern Congo access to the same technology as sales reps in New York. We look forward to developing the next generation of data capture tools together."

Launched in 2011, QuickTapSurvey serves more than 180,000 customers in 175 countries. Major clients include Adidas, Philip Morris, Heineken, Aramark, and the Smithsonian Institution.

Formstack's acquisition of QuickTapSurvey follows its acquisition of Fast Forms in 2017 and the launch of Formstack Go, an offline data capture app for iOS and Android.