Ozonetel Enables Instant Cloud Telephony for Shopify Stores

Ozonetel, a provider of on-demand cloud communication and telephony solutions, has launched Cloud Telephony solutions for Shopify, the proprietary e-commerce platform.

This new solution leverages the KooKoo Interactive Assistant (KIA), an omnichannel widget to enable instant cloud contact centers on Shopify. It also allows customer service helpdesks to run voice calls and chat sessions in parallel.

To enable the instant helpdesk, online stores place the KIA widget on their Shopify stores with an API key and phone number. Visitors can then click and speak or chat with their customer support teams.

The KIA widget integrates with Zendesk, Salesforce, Zoho, and all other CRM solutions and automatically captures lead details in the CRM.

Another feature of the KIA is the Synchronized Chat Window, which lets customers open chat windows during phone calls. Customers can type out email IDs, names, etc. in this window while still on call with the helpdesk.

Businesses on Shopify can now use the same platform for their toll-free numbers, outbound calls, and even create outbound interactive voice response campaigns.