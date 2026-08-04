CharityEngine Launches Copilot
CharityEngine today launched CharityEngine Copilot, a voice-driven, agentic artificial intelligence fundraising platform for non-profits.
Because CharityEngine's donation, event, email, advocacy, volunteer, and payment tools run natively on one platform, Copilot doesn't just answer questions. It executes, launching campaigns or updating records, for example, without leaving the platform.
CharityEngine Copilot was built to solve data silos and disconnected tech stacks.
With CharityEngine Copilot, fundraisers don't navigate CRM systems. They simply ask for what they want, like the following:
- "Launch a win-back campaign for donors at risk of lapsing."
- "Build a multichannel campaign for last-year-but-unfortunately-not-this-year donors."
- "Draft a grant proposal using last year's outcomes."
"AI is only as good as the system it's running on, and that's exactly where most fundraising platforms fall apart," said Philip Schmitz, CEO of CharityEngine, in a statement. "Everyone else has been stitching software together through acquisitions and calling it unified, so they're not just fighting a data silo problem, they're fighting a tech stack problem. We built CharityEngine as one system, on one data model. That's the difference, and it's structural, not incremental. Copilot isn't a bolt-on. It's AI infused into every part of the only truly unified fundraising platform, so it can see more, do more and evolve faster. It will fundamentally change how fundraisers impact the world."