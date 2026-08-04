CharityEngine Launches Copilot

CharityEngine today launched CharityEngine Copilot, a voice-driven, agentic artificial intelligence fundraising platform for non-profits.

Because CharityEngine's donation, event, email, advocacy, volunteer, and payment tools run natively on one platform, Copilot doesn't just answer questions. It executes, launching campaigns or updating records, for example, without leaving the platform.

CharityEngine Copilot was built to solve data silos and disconnected tech stacks.

With CharityEngine Copilot, fundraisers don't navigate CRM systems. They simply ask for what they want, like the following:

"Launch a win-back campaign for donors at risk of lapsing."

"Build a multichannel campaign for last-year-but-unfortunately-not-this-year donors."

"Draft a grant proposal using last year's outcomes."