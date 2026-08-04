Adswerve Launches Adswerve Premium Supply

Adswerve, a data and media analytics consultancy, today launched Adswerve Premium Supply, which simplifies media buying, eliminates wasted spend, and gives advertisers access to curated, brand-safe inventory across the open web and premium channels.

Adswerve Premium Supply is designed to complement advertisers' existing demand-side platforms by filling critical inventory gaps and expanding audience reach across premium environments. Adswerve's media experts leverage industry knowledge, agentic artificial intelligence, and established partnerships with top platforms and publishers, including LM Supply, Magnite, Cadent, and Sovrn, to vet and curate inventory packages tailored to each client's specific audiences and campaign goals.

Key capabilities and benefits include the following:

Pre-negotiated, evergreen deals: Clients gain immediate access to preferred pricing, CPM efficiencies, and other perks.

Curated premium inventory: Adswerve experts vet thousands of publishers and placements, building packages that target specific audiences and content types.

Full transparency: Advertisers know exactly where their ads are running, which audiences they're reaching, and how placements are performing with ongoing feedback loops built-in.

DSP-agnostic design: Adswerve Premium Supply integrates across multiple DSP environments.