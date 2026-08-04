The Real ROI of Agentic CX

The CXO conversation around agentic AI has significantly changed. No more questions such as “By how much it has reduced AHT?” Or: “How much has it cut costs?” The asks are tougher today: “By how much has it grown sales?” Or: “How has the customer loyalty figure improved?” Or even: “What is the tangible competitive edge it has given?”

While efficiency is a default baseline, today’s ROI must encompass purposeful customer outcomes, agent productivity, cost-to-serve, and revenue protection. It is this demand that many CX teams struggle with. While many have tested chatbots, copilots, and automation layers, only a smaller group is seeing repeatable ROI. The difference is not in the AI model alone. It hinges on whether the AI has the right design of workflow, data, permission, and escalation around it.

Beyond Adoption to Accountability

AI-enabled agents and systems can understand intent, decide the next best step, act across connected systems, and escalate when human judgment is required. And so, aentic CX is expected to seamlessly operate across CRM, knowledge systems, order platforms, service histories, and workflow tools.

Yet deployment of agentic CX is not about replacing customer conversations. It is about assigning the right work to the right actor. While AI can act on repeatable, rules-based, data-rich tasks, humans must still hold ownership where empathy, exceptions, negotiation, and judgment are required. Due to this collaboration, we expect more audacious outcomes from agentic CX, such as achieving classification of cases and real-time history summarization, beyond doing work faster; or upselling conversion and revenue-led customer satisfaction, beyond mere reduction of handle time.

The ROI here comes from reducing search time. Many agents lose productivity because they switch across CRM, order management, billing, policy, and knowledge systems. Agentic AI can compress the search and decision path into a guided workflow that improves QA scores and repeats contact rates.

In short, it is a change of mindset. From looking at what agentic CX can cut or reduce, the focus shifts to what it can enhance or grow.

Proactive Service Workflows—Prevention Before Occurrence

Agentic CX’s concurrent observation, reasoning, analysis, decision on the best course of action, and its execution set the stage for creating proactive service workflows. The ROI arises in identifying service issues even before the customer seeks support—for example, delayed shipments, failed payments, expiring service contracts, claim status changes, missed appointments, product usage anomalies, or repeated service failures. What’s more, it can learn from cases to continuously improve future preventive reasoning and actions.

This is not to say that full autonomy is the only goal to achieve. The best autonomous CX use cases are not necessarily the most impressive demos; they are the most repeatable decisions with the fewest exceptions. Autonomous resolution works best in narrow, high-volume, low-risk workflows where the decision logic is clear, and the AI has access to accurate data. Examples include password resets, order status updates, appointment rescheduling, refund eligibility checks, warranty status confirmation, simple claims documentation follow-up, subscription changes, and updates to address and contact details. In such cases, metrics to record include containment rates, successful resolution rates, transfer rates, customer satisfaction after AI interaction, policy exception rates, rollback/error correction rates, and so on.

It is when workflows require judgment, empathy, exception handling, regulatory interpretation, or commercial negotiation that we need to exercise care for autonomous resolutions.

Pushing Beyond the Pilot Mode for Enhanced Impact

According to McKinsey’s study ‘The State of AI in 2025’, 62 percent of respondents say they are at least experimenting with AI agents, but only 39 percent acknowledge AI has an enterprise-level EBIT impact (of which less than 5 percent could be attributed to actual AI use).

Many CX organizations struggle with scaling and deriving growth-oriented impact with agentic AI because they treat agentic AI as a tool for deployment instead of a workflow redesign exercise. Pilots focus more on novelty rather than operational pain points, resulting in generic chatbot metrics that do not really provide clear ROI. And while individual tools may perform adequately, there is no handshake between them, leading to fragmented CRM and customer data. The knowledge base quality remains poor, since interaction data is siloed in adjacent systems, and AI models cannot evolve or improve. Lack of governance for AI actions, unclear escalation rules, and no human-in-the-loop design are major reasons why pilots do not scale to create impact.

A pilot will succeed when the AI answers a question. And a production model will succeed when the AI completes a workflow safely, measurably, consistently, and collaboratively. Conversational AI, copilots, and autonomous agents must therefore be orchestrated for coordinated experiences rather than remain isolated tools.

Instead of asking, “Where can we add AI?” organizations should ask, “Which customer journeys are repeatable enough, data-rich enough, and measurable enough for agentic automation?” High-friction journeys, not technology demos, must be the aim. Once such journeys are identified, it is important to clean and govern the knowledge base and establish AI connectedness to CRM, case, order, and service systems. Clear boundaries for autonomous action must be established, with humans in the loop for exception handling and judgment.

Remember, the AI agent is only as useful as the systems it can access, the policies it can follow, and the handoff model it uses when confidence drops.

A Three-Zone Model for Agentic CX ROI

The progression from assistive AI to agentic AI requires a deep understanding of three zones of agentic deployment.

No. 1: Assist

Here, AI supports humans to help them do their jobs better. Best used for complex services, high-empathy interactions, and regulated workflows; ROI-determining outcomes include faster handling, superior consistency, lower agent effort, etc.

No. 2: Act

In this zone, AI agents complete parts of the workflow with human oversight. Proactive updates, document checks, case routing, and next best actions are best performed in this zone, which delivers reduced backlog volumes, faster resolution, fewer escalations, etc.

No. 3: Resolve

Here, agentic systems take autonomous action to resolve service requests and customer issues end-to-end, while intelligently routing interactions, providing insights for learning, and predicting compliance risks for resolution. Low-risk, repeatable, and policy-driven tasks are ideal for this zone, which delivers significant ROI through lower cost-to-serve, higher availability, and scalability. According to Gartner, by 2029, agentic AI is all set to resolve 80 percent of common customer service issues autonomously, resulting in 30 percent lower operational costs.

In measuring the ROI of agentic CX, let us not measure AI productivity in isolation. While metrics of deflection, containment, or speed matter, they are of no use if not connected to customer outcomes. For example, a chatbot may deflect calls but increase repeat contacts. A copilot may reduce handle time but create poor recommendations. An autonomous workflow may close cases faster but damage trust if escalation fails. And AI-generated responses may improve speed but lower quality if the knowledge content is outdated.

A better measurement framework of agentic CX ROI should be across three layers:

Operational efficiency, such as handle time, after-call work, and cost-to-serve.

Customer outcome, including resolution quality, effort, repeat contact, and satisfaction.

Risk and control that measures escalation accuracy, compliance, auditability, and error rates.

The future of agentic CX will not be defined by how much work AI can take away from humans but by how intelligent organizations redesign the work around both. Its ROI becomes real when AI is operationalized with clean data, integrated systems, governed actions, measurable workflows, and human escalation. The real ROI will come from CX teams that move beyond isolated pilots and design AI agents as part of the service operating model.

Muthuselvan Renganathan is global head of CX at Mastek, with expertise in customer experience transformation, CRM, digital engagement, and AI-led innovation. He helps organizations build connected, scalable CX strategies that improve service, loyalty, and business performance. At Mastek, he contributes to experience-led transformation as part of the company’s broader digital engineering, AI, and cloud capabilities.