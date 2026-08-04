ZoomInfo Data Now Available Inside Gemini Enterprise

ZoomInfo, a go-to-market platform provider, has launched a native connector between Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's enterprise AI platform, and ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. The connector gives mutual customers verified account, contact, and buyer intent data directly inside Gemini Enterprise in natural language.

Gemini Enterprise connects business data, applications, and workflows to Google's Gemini models through a library of connectors. ZoomInfo is now one of those connectors, enabling any Gemini Enterprise agent to query ZoomInfo's data directly, replacing exported account lists and manual enrichment steps.

Users can enrich account and contact profiles, analyze buyer intent signals, and search ZoomInfo's news and Scoops coverage, all from inside Gemini Enterprise. Every query runs against ZoomInfo's GTM Context Graph with identity-resolved data on more than 100 million companies and 500 million contacts that ZoomInfo customers see inside the platform itself.

The ZoomInfo connector for Gemini Enterprise joins a growing set of surfaces that reach ZoomInfo through GTM.AI, including Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Claude, and ChatGPT. Each surface connects to the same data graph and the same governance posture: access control, permissioning, data lineage, and audit logging, tied to a customer's existing Gemini Enterprise and ZoomInfo permissions.