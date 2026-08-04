Adwerx Integrates with Canva to Turn Agent Designs into Live Ad Campaigns

Adwerx, providers of a digital advertising platform for real estate and mortgage professionals, has integrated with Canva's design platform, allowing agents to import their Canva designs into Adwerx ad campaigns in a single in-app flow with no downloading, reuploading, nor switching between tabs.

Available today across all Adwerx ad products, including the company's Video Listing Ads, the integration allows agents to move from a finished Canva design to a live, targeted campaign in a single in-app flow. Adwerx handles bidding, targeting, and optimization automatically once the design is imported.

The Adwerx integration moves finished creative directly into paid media distribution across web, Meta, streaming television, and digital out-of-home.