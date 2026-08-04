LiveRamp Adds Meta to Cross-Media Intelligence

LiveRamp a data collaboration solutions provider, has expanded its Cross-Media Intelligence solution to enable cross-media measurement across Meta and other media channels, such as connected TV, programmatic, social, and audio, with a single, unified view.

Through Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers can unlock insights by incorporating Meta campaign data into broader cross-media measurement workflows. Marketers can access de-duplicated attribution and incrementality measurement from Meta in the LiveRamp Clean Room, powering unified reporting based on first-party data.

By connecting Meta campaign data with the rest of their media investments, marketers gain new cross-channel insights, including reporting that accommodates their preferred tactics, creative variations, and campaign objectives.