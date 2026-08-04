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  • August 4, 2026

LiveRamp Adds Meta to Cross-Media Intelligence

LiveRamp a data collaboration solutions provider, has expanded its Cross-Media Intelligence solution to enable cross-media measurement across Meta and other media channels, such as connected TV, programmatic, social, and audio, with a single, unified view.

Through Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers can unlock insights by incorporating Meta campaign data into broader cross-media measurement workflows. Marketers can access de-duplicated attribution and incrementality measurement from Meta in the LiveRamp Clean Room, powering unified reporting based on first-party data.

By connecting Meta campaign data with the rest of their media investments, marketers gain new cross-channel insights, including reporting that accommodates their preferred tactics, creative variations, and campaign objectives.

"Cross-Media Intelligence was built to give brand marketers the single, trusted view of campaign performance that they've chased for so long, and now helps marketers to make informed decisions across Meta and other media," said Christine Grammier, vice president of product at LiveRamp, in a statement. "With Meta now available as a reporting source within Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers can better understand campaign performance across more of their media mix using secure, interoperable workflows."

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