How Many AI Agents Are Too Many?

Simply adding more artificial intelligence agents does not automatically improve performance, new research from NTT Research's Physics of Artificial Intelligence Lab and Harvard University's Center for Brain Science found.

Instead, the research showed that multi-agent AI systems perform best within optimal operating ranges. Beyond that range, additional AI agents can surface competing interpretations of the same evidence, causing groups to split into camps rather than converge, depending on the task, it also found.

The research also suggested that building effective AI organizations depends not only on the number of AI agents deployed, but also on how those agents communicate, how they are organized, and how humans guide their collaboration.

The research demonstrates that multi-agent AI systems reach an optimal operating range. As AI agents collaborate, collective performance initially improves. Beyond that point, however, additional AI agents can make it more difficult for groups to communicate effectively, reach consensus and solve complex problems.

Like having too many cooks in the kitchen, simply adding more AI agents does not guarantee better results. Beyond an optimal operating range, communication becomes more difficult, competing viewpoints emerge and collective performance can decline. For enterprise leaders, the challenge is not building larger AI organizations—it's designing more effective ones.

"As organizations begin deploying hundreds or even thousands of AI agents, one of the most important questions becomes how collective intelligence emerges from their interactions," said Dr. Hidenori Tanaka, group leader of the Physics of Artificial Intelligence Lab at NTT Research and the Physics of Intelligence Program at Harvard University's Center for Brain Science, in a statement. "Our research shows that simply adding more AI agents does not necessarily improve performance, just as hiring more people does not automatically make a company more effective. Communication becomes harder, and groups can split into competing camps. Organizations also need to consider how AI agents communicate, how they are structured, and how humans design and guide these systems to achieve the best outcomes. Understanding these social dynamics will become increasingly important as enterprises build larger human-AI organizations."

Other key agentic AI and enterprise performance findings included the following:

Diverse AI models outperform homogeneous teams. Researchers found that teams combining AI models with complementary strengths produced better results than teams composed of a single AI model, suggesting that diversity can improve collective intelligence.

Human direction shapes effective AI organizations. Better guidance from humans improves outcomes. Clear instructions and communication strategies had a greater impact on collective performance than simply increasing the number of AI agents.

The findings suggest organizations should focus less on deploying the largest possible AI workforce and more on designing effective AI organizations that balance scale, communication, organizational structure, and model diversity. Success depends not simply on the number of AI agents, but on how they collaborate, how they are guided by humans, and how they complement one another.