vivenu Launches AI Assistant

vivenu, providers of a ticketing platform for live entertainment companies, has launched a suite of artificial intelligence features, including vivenu AI Assistant, an AI assistant specifically trained for ticketing. These new capabilities enab;e event organizers to answer complex data insight questions, create and analyze reports, and build and execute campaigns.

With these new AI capabilities, customers can perform real-time data analysis to discover insights, create new customer segments, and build and automate personalized campaigns, send logic, and reports.

Extending its open ecosystem philosophy, vivenu built its AI stack to be API-first, enabling every capability to run on open APIs that integrate directly into organizers' existing workflows. Teams can also connect their existing AI tools directly to their ticketing data using vivenu's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. With vivenu's first-party data ownership model, customers get instant access to their own ticketing intelligence.

"Today's headlines are full of AI stories about technology replacing human contact. With our new AI capabilities, we're using that same technology to do the opposite: make live entertainment, one of the last truly social experiences left, even more powerful. That's the paradox at the heart of what we've built," said Simon Hennes, co-founder and CEO of vivenu, in a statement. "Our new AI capabilities take the execution work off organizers' plates so they can focus on what only humans can do: authentically understand what actually motivates a fan."

vivenu AI Assistant delivers the following:

An AI assistant for every account. Trained on vivenu's ticketing knowledge base, vivenu AI Assistant answers product questions, guides feature use, and surfaces recommendations from the organizer's own data.

Analytics AI. Organizers can query sales and customer data in natural language to discover insights.

Campaign AI. Organizers can describe the campaign to the vivenu AI Assistant that then builds the customer segment, drafts the copy and subject line, and hands everything back for review, adjustment and approval, using the organizer's own branding.

Native by design. vivenu AI Assistant sits within the larger vivenu platform and can securely access live data, using the same enterprise-grade security standards as the rest of the vivenu platform.