Monetate Acquires Simon AI

Monetate, a provider of digital and omnichannel personalization, experimentation, and experience optimization, has acquired Simon AI, providers of an agentic platform built on the composable customer data platform (CDP), creating a platform to unify customer data, understand behavior, act across every channel, and govern every artificial intelligence decision. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Monetate and Simon AI will continue to operate as separate products, with out-of-the-box integrations ready to go. Together, the two companies will deliver the following:

Connected journeys with on-site personalization and optimization connected into full omnichannel journeys across paid and owned channels.

One live customer profile with identity accurately modeled across all offline and online touchpoints, fully customizable and transparent, with zero-copy integration into every major cloud data platform.

Real-world context at 1:1 scale, with a moments infrastructure that turns inventory changes, product launches, price changes, local weather, and breaking news into individually targeted experiences.

Out-of-the-box AI with a fully programmatic prompt interface with zero learning curve for instruction-based deployment, and discovery capabilities that reason about funnel gaps, underperforming channels, and opportunities to optimize revenue and lifetime value.

Governed agentic AI, with glasshouse observability and validation over AI-driven decisions, with Forte's delivery for PCI- and HIPAA-regulated environments, on-premise, in the cloud, or hybrid.

The acquisition is accompanied by a significant injection of growth capital: Monetate will significantly increase its investment in product development and its Concierge and strategic services across both platforms.

Steve Maher will serve as CEO of both companies, while Simon AI's co-founder and CEO, Jason Davis, will continue to lead Simon AI.