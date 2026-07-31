Monetate Acquires Simon AI

Monetate, a provider of digital and omnichannel personalization, experimentation, and experience optimization, has acquired Simon AI, providers of an agentic platform built on the composable customer data platform (CDP), creating a platform to unify customer data, understand behavior, act across every channel, and govern every artificial intelligence decision. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Monetate and Simon AI will continue to operate as separate products, with out-of-the-box integrations ready to go. Together, the two companies will deliver the following:
- Connected journeys with on-site personalization and optimization connected into full omnichannel journeys across paid and owned channels.
- One live customer profile with identity accurately modeled across all offline and online touchpoints, fully customizable and transparent, with zero-copy integration into every major cloud data platform.
- Real-world context at 1:1 scale, with a moments infrastructure that turns inventory changes, product launches, price changes, local weather, and breaking news into individually targeted experiences.
- Out-of-the-box AI with a fully programmatic prompt interface with zero learning curve for instruction-based deployment, and discovery capabilities that reason about funnel gaps, underperforming channels, and opportunities to optimize revenue and lifetime value.
- Governed agentic AI, with glasshouse observability and validation over AI-driven decisions, with Forte's delivery for PCI- and HIPAA-regulated environments, on-premise, in the cloud, or hybrid.
The acquisition is accompanied by a significant injection of growth capital: Monetate will significantly increase its investment in product development and its Concierge and strategic services across both platforms.
Steve Maher will serve as CEO of both companies, while Simon AI's co-founder and CEO, Jason Davis, will continue to lead Simon AI.
"This is the acquisition our industry has been waiting for," Maher said in a statement. "For a decade, brands have been promised a single view of the customer and real-time relevance in every channel and been handed integration projects instead. Jason and I have spent months architecting something different: two market-leading platforms connected out of the box for managing digital experiences across all surfaces. On day one, a Symphony recommendation can be informed by warehouse-resolved identity, real-time intent, and even the weather outside a customer's window, and what happens in any channel can shape the next email, the next ad, the next journey. And I could not ask for a better partner than Jason, one of the sharpest founders in this space, as we triple our investment across both platforms and define this category for the next decade."
"Steve and I have been working on this for months, and the more time we spent together, the more obvious it became that our companies were building two halves of the same platform," Davis said in a statement. "Simon AI unifies customer data where it already lives and orchestrates journeys across more than 100 channels. Monetate owns the moment of experience, the site, the app, the test, the recommendation. With the combined products, every send and every session is shaped by everything a brand knows about its customer. That is a genuinely groundbreaking solution, and our customers can start using it today."