Slant Launches Intake Forms

Slant, providers of a CRM platform for financial advisors, today launched Intake Forms, a set of branded, artificial intelligence-built forms for collecting client and prospect information.

Rather than assembling forms field-by-field in a separate tool, advisors simply describe what they need in plain languageand Slant builds the form, styled with the firm's logo, colors, and type. Edits work the same way: Tell Slant to add a section, require a field, or ask for a spouse's information when a client is married, and the form updates instantly.

Slant's forms are native to the CRM. Before a form is sent, it pre-fills with information already found in the CRM, and when clients upload documents such as tax returns, Slant can automatically update CRM fields and save the document to the advisor's file storage tool. After submission, responses apply directly to the client record in one click.

Forms automatically connects to Slant's automations tool so that form responses can trigger research, notes, and team notifications, or scheduled reviews can automatically send clients risk assessments beforehand.