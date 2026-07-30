Uniqode Launches Una, an AI Assistant for QR Code Optimization

Uniqode, a QR code platform provider, today launched Una, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant that enables users to optimize their QR code strategies, analyze campaign performance, deploy the right QR code type for their goals, and create new QR codes, forms, and linkpages with plain language descriptions from a chat interface in their dashboards.

"AI is a powerful tool for dissecting the valuable first-party consumer data contained in the millions of QR code scans that happen each year," said Ravi Pratap Maddimsetty, co-founder and chief technology officer of Uniqode, in a statement. "Una is a co-pilot that helps our customers quickly and comprehensively understand consumer scanning patterns and frequency, further illuminating the customer journey that follows a QR code scan. Una's AI-driven outputs will also boost future marketing efforts by summarizing performance trends and highlighting areas of high engagement."

To further AI integration, Uniqode has also introduced a model context protocol (MCP) connector that lets users manage QR codes and pull analytics directly from Anthropic's Claude. Users can create QR codes individually or in bulk and retrieve analytics data, including organization-wide reporting, all from within their Claude workspaces.