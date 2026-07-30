DemandScience Partners with ZoomInfo
DemandScience and ZoomInfo, two providers of B2B marketing intelligence and sales acceleration, have partnered to pair ZoomInfo's comprehensive data architecture with DemandScience's marketing outcomes expertise to deliver insights and measurable business impact.
Under the partnership, DemandScience is architecting its suite of insights, services, and outcomes solutions to complement ZoomInfo's platform, while layering in DemandScience's contextual marketing outcomes data. ZoomInfo customers can leverage DemandScience's multichannel demand generation services to activate their go-to-market strategies with measurable impact.
DemandScience will help ZoomInfo customers with integrated demand generation capabilities that enable them to operationalize their target account insights across email, digital, content, and other critical channels, all while maintaining measurement of marketing outcomes.
"This partnership represents a significant step forward in helping ZoomInfo customers activate their market intelligence into measurable demand," said Derek Schoettle, CEO of DemandScience, in a statement. "DemandScience complements ZoomInfo's industry-leading data architecture by providing the integrated demand generation platform and expertise to help their customers move from insight to action. Our outcome-driven approach and multichannel capabilities enable ZoomInfo customers to drive real revenue impact with their go-to-market strategies."
"Our partnership with DemandScience is a natural fit that enhances our customers' ability to extract ROI from their ZoomInfo investment," said Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo, in a statement. "DemandScience's integrated demand generation services and marketing outcomes expertise provide our customers with the activation and measurement layer they need to turn intelligence into results. Together, we're helping B2B organizations build more cohesive, outcome-driven go-to-market engines."