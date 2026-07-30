DemandScience Partners with ZoomInfo

DemandScience and ZoomInfo, two providers of B2B marketing intelligence and sales acceleration, have partnered to pair ZoomInfo's comprehensive data architecture with DemandScience's marketing outcomes expertise to deliver insights and measurable business impact.

Under the partnership, DemandScience is architecting its suite of insights, services, and outcomes solutions to complement ZoomInfo's platform, while layering in DemandScience's contextual marketing outcomes data. ZoomInfo customers can leverage DemandScience's multichannel demand generation services to activate their go-to-market strategies with measurable impact.

DemandScience will help ZoomInfo customers with integrated demand generation capabilities that enable them to operationalize their target account insights across email, digital, content, and other critical channels, all while maintaining measurement of marketing outcomes.