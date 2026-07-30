Zig.ai Reveals Enterprise Forward Deployment

Zig.ai has introduced Enterprise Forward Deployment, an engineer-embedded program that places a forward-deployed Zig engineer inside each customer account to unify fragmented revenue data, build a single knowledge graph, and demonstrate measurable sales impact.

Key features of Zig.ai's Enterprise Forward Deployment include the following:

Engineer embed: A Zig forward-deployed engineer (FDE) aggregates CRM, email, and revenue-ops data into a single knowledge graph.

AI-ready data and OS deployed inside 90 days: The FDE builds out the unified data layer and surfaces measurable wins within three months, before any long-term commitment is initiated.

Custom workflows and datasets: Playbooks, automations, and analytics are tailored to each organization's exact use case.

Walk-away data ownership: If a customer chooses not to continue, it still keeps the fully structured knowledge graph and documentation.

Outcome-based pricing: Zig bills for work delivered, never per-seat licenses, aligning vendor incentives with customer results.

"The real blocker to enterprise AI is accountability," said Steve Ancheta, founder and CEO of Zig.ai, in a statement. "Too many vendors ship a login and call it a deployment. With Enterprise Forward Deployment we flip that script: An engineer shows up on day one, untangles the data, and delivers a 90-day scoreboard the customer can believe in. Evidence first, contracts second. That's how AI finally earns a permanent seat in the revenue stack."

During an initial engagement, Enterprise Forward Deployment generated more than $10 million in qualified pipeline within six months. Across deployments to date, the program has returned more than 60 hours of selling time per rep every month, boosted CRM accuracy to roughly 95 percent, and shortened deal cycles by about 30 percent.