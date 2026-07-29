A Martech Dilemma: Composability vs. Consolidation

There's a question in marketing leadership circles that sounds architectural but is really a question about organizational identity: Should we compose our stack or consolidate it?

The framing itself is flawed. Vendors on both sides of the debate have a commercial interest in the answer, so most of what you’ll hear is essentially positioning dressed as principle. Let me offer something more useful, a decision framework in what determines whether composability or consolidation creates competitive advantages.

Why This Question Matters Now

Martech consolidation has been the dominant narrative for years. Fewer vendors, tighter integrations, lower total cost of ownership. The logic is clean. The reality has been messier: bloated suite contracts, underused features, and the quiet persistence of shadow IT as teams route around platforms that can't move fast enough.

The composability movement emerged as a corrective. Best-of-breed components. Open APIs. Data portability. In theory, you get the precision of specialist tools without the lock-in of a monolithic suite. In practice, composability creates its own failure mode, what I'd call the integration tax. Every seam in a composed stack is a place where data can degrade, latency can accumulate, and governance can break down. The composable architecture that looked elegant in a vendor briefing often looks rather different at 2 a.m. when a campaign decision pipeline is returning inconsistent signals across five platforms that were never designed to share a common customer model.

So neither approach is inherently superior. The question is: Which is right for you, at this stage of your capability maturity?

The Decision Framework

Three dimensions determine your answer.

Data coherence requirements. If your competitive advantage depends on real-time decisioning—personalization at the moment of intent, next best action in a live conversation, adaptive journey routing—you need a single, authoritative customer data model that doesn't wait for extract, transform, and load (ETL) pipelines to resolve. Composability tends to introduce latency and reconciliation overhead at exactly the point where you need speed. This is a consolidation argument, not for the suite itself but for the data layer underneath it. You can have composable execution with consolidated intelligence.

Whether your organization can own integration. Composability isn't cheaper. It trades vendor margin for internal engineering overhead. If your marketing technology team can own API integrations, data contracts, and cross-platform quality assurance, you can capitalize on a composed stack’s flexibility. If MarTech is managed by people who are primarily marketers rather than engineers, then you will accrue integration debt that eventually costs more than consolidation would have.

Rate of change in your use case mix. Most frameworks miss this factor. Consolidation optimizes for stability. If your core use cases are well-understood and relatively stable—existing email programs, segment-based targeting, campaign reporting—then a consolidated platform delivers without requiring ongoing architectural attention. Composability optimizes for adaptability. If you expect to adopt new channels, new AI capabilities, or new data sources faster than any single vendor can ship, a composed architecture preserves optionality. The strategic question: Are you in a period of execution or a period of transformation?

The Consolidation Trap and the Composability Trap

Most organizations end up in one of two failure modes. The consolidation trap: You've committed to a platform that promised to do everything, and now every capability gap requires waiting on a vendor road map. You're not slow because your team is slow. You're slow because your stack is monolithic and your vendor has 3,000 other customers with competing priorities.

The composability trap: You’ve assembled 15 best-of-breed tools, each excellent in isolation, and you’ve spent the past 18 months trying to make them behave like a coherent system. Your data engineers are maintaining integrations instead of building models. Your attribution is broken because three platforms disagree on identity. Your legal team is nervous about where customer data is residing.

The Resolution

The most sophisticated marketing organizations make a more nuanced architectural bet: consolidate on a decision layer, compose on an execution layer. That means one place where customer data resolves, where models run, where decisions are made and governed, with deliberate composability in the channels and tools that execute those decisions.

This isn't a new idea architecturally. It's how enterprise software tends to mature: The integration complexity moves down the stack until it disappears into infrastructure that's invisible to the people making business decisions.

The composability vs. consolidation debate is, in the end, a proxy argument about where you want that complexity to live. The right answer depends on your team's capability, your data requirements, and your strategic horizon. Not on which analyst report you read last.

Mike Turner is principal business adviser, SAS Customer Intelligence. Turner has headed mixed teams of creative and technical resources in marketing agencies, consultancies, and supply and demand side businesses, leading two marketing solution startups through their incubation and early development.