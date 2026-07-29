Airbyte Updates Its Agents Platform

Airbyte, providers of an open data movement platform, has updated its Airbyte Agents platform with a workspaces feature that provides governance for organizing users, data connectors, and AI agents. The update also includes expanded write capabilities for HubSpot so AI agents can create and update contacts, companies, deals, and tickets.;

"With workspaces, organizations can effectively serve many different users with only the access to the data connectors that they require, which provides organizations with a new level of governance for their AI usage," said Michel Tricot, CEO and co-founder of Airbyte, in a statement. "And, the write capabilities added to the HubSpot connector enables AI agents to not just retrieve information but to take action."

The new workspaces feature gives users their own separate instance for Airbyte Agents. Each workspace can have its own users and defined access to specific data connectors with the ability to add and remove users from different workspaces, as needed.

Workspaces allow users to create a space, add the connectors to which they should have access, and define which people are members of that space. Administrators for the organization can see every workspace regardless, since they need visibility into usage and billing across the platform.

This enables departments such as sales, marketing, engineering, and support to share data connectors while restricting access to sensitive systems. Teams can create both shared and private workspaces, ensuring AI agents only access data authorized for that workspace.

The Airbyte Agents Context Store, a replicated, search-optimized index, is defined by the data connectors that are used and specific to each workspace. This provides the agents with optimized data and context that is specific to the workspace. Also, because each workspace maintains its own specific context store, organizations gain stronger governance of data and user access.

With Airbyte's write operations for HubSpot Agent Connectors, agents can create and update four HubSpot object types: contacts, companies, deals, and tickets. Organizations maintain complete control over which objects support read-and-write operations.