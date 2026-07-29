RewardinMe Introduces AI Agent for Gamified Marketing Campaigns

RewardinMe, providers of a dynamic gamification platform for marketing campaigns, has introduced an artificial intelligence agent as an intelligent marketing assistant.

RewardinMe's AI Agent helps companies strategize, create games, personalize, and optimize marketing campaigns and analyze their performances. It automates campaign planning, creates highly engaging playable experiences, collects valuable customer data, and continuously optimizes campaign performance. It draws on zero-party data collected during campaigns to refine mechanics and rewards while it is still running.

RewardinMe's AI Agent offers the following three features:

an AI Campaign Strategist that recommends mechanics for a stated business goal;

an AI Content Generator that produces campaign copy, visuals and calls-to-action; and

an AI Reward Optimizer that recommends the incentives most likely to convert.

"The addition of the AI Agent makes it a lot easier for brands to consider games for their campaigns, to achieve greater engagement rates, all using a single platform. Traditional digital marketing is becoming increasingly expensive while customer attention continues to decline. Imagine, brands can now perform multiple tasks, from strategizing campaigns and creating content to analyzing campaign performances by leveraging AI on our platform. This is efficiency, no more reliance on multiple tools," said Steve Wan, founder of RewardinMe, in a statement.

RewardinMe also includes more than 20 ready-to-use game templates. Users can also choose white-label campaigns with no coding involved.