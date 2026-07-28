CallRail Expands Voice Assist

CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has expanded Voice Assist, making the solution available to every business, with or without CallRail's call tracking, and introducing instant, human-like agentic texting.

Voice Assist responds to every call and text a business gets. Until now, it was offered only alongside CallRail's call tracking. Today it stands on its own.

New Voice Assist capabilities include the following:

Standalone Voice Assist: Businesses can now deploy Voice Assist using their existing business number without a CallRail Call Tracking subscription. Businesses that don't want to track paid ads can take advantage of AI-powered conversation handling, while being prepared to evolve their marketing toolkits.

Instantly Text Back with Voice Assist: The same AI assistant that answers phone calls now replies to every inbound text within seconds, 24/7, automatically follows up by text when a call is missed or a caller hangs up, keep leads warm, and improves responsiveness to Google Local Services Ads.

Shared Conversation Memory: Voice Assist remembers the call and text history interchangeably from every contact. The conversation picks up where it left off, using the smart profile to personalize every interaction based on the company's services and coverage area.