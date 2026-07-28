Mod Op Unveils ORION, a Connected Intelligence Ecosystem
Marketing firm Mod Op today unveiled ORION, a connected intelligence ecosystem to help companies embed artificial intelligence into their operations.
"Our clients have been clear about what they want," said Eric Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op, in a statement. "They want faster, higher-quality delivery. They want greater visibility into ROI. They want more personalization, not only in how they reach their audiences but in how their agency serves them. ORION was built to deliver exactly that."
"We're not asking clients to log in, analyze data, and figure out another platform," said Tessa Burg, chief technology officer of Mod Op, in a statement. "We're using ORION to serve our clients. Real transformation isn't about licensing another application or adopting a massive AI stack. It's about embedding intelligence into how your organization operates. ORION connects our people, our expertise, and our clients' data to deliver measurable business impact."
ORION transforms Mod Op's deep domain expertise and client knowledge into a connected intelligence layer that adapts to each company's unique operating environment. Serving as the foundation for brand-specific AI solutions, ORION is built around the following three connected offerings:
- Elevate, which powers how Mod Op works, streamlining workflows and equipping employees with AI-powered capabilities, including brand-aware AI agents, shared knowledge systems, and automated workflows.
- Connect, ORION's shared client workspace for AI solutions. It combines live performance intelligence, large language model (LLM) and AI search visibility, and audience pre-testing to help companies optimize campaigns, content, and strategy in real time.
- Transform, which helps clients build AI capabilities inside their own organizations. From custom AI applications and brand-specific AI experiences to strategy, training, and implementation support, Transform helps organizations operationalize AI with solutions tailored to their unique business needs.
"The agency that will lead in this next era isn't the one with the biggest platform," Bertrand said. "It's the one that combines intelligence and creativity most effectively to create measurable value for its clients. ORION is how we deliver that advantage."