Mod Op Unveils ORION, a Connected Intelligence Ecosystem

Marketing firm Mod Op today unveiled ORION, a connected intelligence ecosystem to help companies embed artificial intelligence into their operations.

"Our clients have been clear about what they want," said Eric Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op, in a statement. "They want faster, higher-quality delivery. They want greater visibility into ROI. They want more personalization, not only in how they reach their audiences but in how their agency serves them. ORION was built to deliver exactly that."

"We're not asking clients to log in, analyze data, and figure out another platform," said Tessa Burg, chief technology officer of Mod Op, in a statement. "We're using ORION to serve our clients. Real transformation isn't about licensing another application or adopting a massive AI stack. It's about embedding intelligence into how your organization operates. ORION connects our people, our expertise, and our clients' data to deliver measurable business impact."