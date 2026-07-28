Conversica Launches Ignite, a Revenue Activation Engine for Automotive Retail

Conversica today launched Ignite, a revenue activation engine for automotive dealers and dealer groups.

Ignite unifies scattered customer, vehicle, sales, service, and conversation data into a single context layer, then surfaces the revenue opportunities hidden inside it: from owners nearing equity or lease milestones to declined service, lost service retention, overlooked opportunities, and customers most likely to buy again. The platform activates those opportunities across the dealership and then engages customers through two-way conversations and omnichannel campaigns shaped by each customer's context,

For dealer groups, context can follow the customer while leaders gain a clearer line of sight across the business, from store performance and inventory to customer demand and market conditions. Because Ignite learns from outcomes over time, the intelligence compounds and remains an asset of the dealership.