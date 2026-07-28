Conversica Launches Ignite, a Revenue Activation Engine for Automotive Retail
Conversica today launched Ignite, a revenue activation engine for automotive dealers and dealer groups.
Ignite unifies scattered customer, vehicle, sales, service, and conversation data into a single context layer, then surfaces the revenue opportunities hidden inside it: from owners nearing equity or lease milestones to declined service, lost service retention, overlooked opportunities, and customers most likely to buy again. The platform activates those opportunities across the dealership and then engages customers through two-way conversations and omnichannel campaigns shaped by each customer's context,
For dealer groups, context can follow the customer while leaders gain a clearer line of sight across the business, from store performance and inventory to customer demand and market conditions. Because Ignite learns from outcomes over time, the intelligence compounds and remains an asset of the dealership.
"Customers increasingly expect speed, transparency, and control across every buying and ownership interaction," said Mike Gilson, CEO of Conversica, in a statement. "Dealers already have the relationships, service history, local presence, and customer data to deliver that experience in a more trusted and personal way. The problem is that too much of that context is locked inside disconnected systems. Ignite puts that context to work, helping dealers compete on trust, activate more revenue from the relationships they already have, and prove that doing right by the customer is also the most profitable way to run the business."