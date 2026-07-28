ZoomInfo Integrates with Zapier

ZoomInfo, provider of the AI GTM platform, has made its API open to every customer, including trial accounts, expanding access to its native integration with Zapier, combining verified ZoomInfo intelligence with Zapier's AI orchestration platform.

ZoomInfo's signals and data are now open to every customer in Zapier Workflows. ZoomInfo's data graph, which spans more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, is now reachable from any Zapier workflow through the ZoomInfo app. The connection runs through GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless go-to-market context layer, and the app itself.

Now revenue operations teams can build Zaps that fire the moment high-intent signals appear, enrich the lead, and update the CRM before the lead goes cold. Marketing operations teams can take webinar registrants, enrich records, score them, and enroll them in sequences. The native app reads ZoomInfo's data directly so the data inside a Zap stays current with what ZoomInfo has verified.

"ZoomInfo has the signal every revenue team is chasing. Zapier turns that signal into action instantly, in whatever tool a rep already lives in. Opening the API to every customer means any team, developer or not, can build a workflow that catches a buying signal, enriches the record, and gets a rep moving in minutes. That's thousands of mutual customers who just got faster," said Navid Zolfaghari, chief sales officer of Zapier, in a statement. "Zapier customers have been asking for deeper ZoomInfo data inside their workflows for years. Opening API access to every account, including trial, means any team can build that automation the same day they connect the app," said Dennis Sevilla, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of ZoomInfo, in a statement.

<>The Zapier integration joins a growing list of live connections on GTM.AI, including Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and ChatGPT. Each connection reads from the same GTM Context Graph, so the data in Zapier matches the data everywhere else in the stack.