Algolia Updates Agent Studio

Algolia, an artificial intelligence search and retrieval platform provider, has enhanced Agent Studio, its application for creating and optimizing AI agents and onsite agentic commerce experiences, with capabilities that help commerce teams ground AI agents in trusted product data, apply guardrails and cost controls, and bring guided discovery into high-intent shopper journeys.

Algolia's Agent Studio acts as the intelligent layer for agentic commerce, connecting AI-powered shopping experiences to data such as blog content, customer reviews, shoppers' context, business rules, merchandising logic, and relevance signals.

Agent Studio enables retailers to deploy governed conversational AI experiences that consistently guide shoppers toward the right products while protecting brand standards and maximizing commercial performance, from the search bar and product detail pages to guided selling, recommendations, comparisons, fitment, reviews, and other customer touchpoints.

Agent Studio now includes guardrails, cost controls, and governance settings that can be configured for each agent. Custom guardrails allow teams to define disallowed content categories, apply them to shopper inputs, agent outputs, or both, and configure fallback messages when content is blocked. Input guardrails evaluate shopper messages before they reach the large language model, while output guardrails review generated responses before they are shown to the shopper.

Retailers can also configure global request limits, per-IP limits, maximum tokens per response, conversation-depth limits, maximum steps per completion for tool-using agents, and approved domains.

Agent Studio brings AI-powered product discovery directly into shopping experiences. Retailers can embed conversational AI across search, autocomplete, chat, and mobile.

Prompt suggestions help shoppers ask better questions and explore products. Retailers can configure the underlying prompt, number of suggestions, and response behavior to align the experience with their brand voice, merchandising strategy, and customer needs.

In the search bar, AI mode gives shoppers a clear bridge from traditional search into a conversational experience. As shoppers type, contextual prompt suggestions can appear and open the chat experience with the selected prompt already populated.

AI mode and prompt suggestions are also supported on mobile.

Agent Studio also brings guided setup, configurable agent behavior, and implementation tools.