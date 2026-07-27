NIQ Expands GenAI Capabilities Across gfknewron

Consumer intelligence company NIQ has expanded the AI-powered Smart Insights across its gfknewron platform to help businesses transform complex market, consumer, and supply chain data into actionable intelligence. The latest enhancements help users identify trends, opportunities, and performance drivers.

AI-powered Smart Insights are now embedded across a growing range of gfknewron Market, Supply Chain, and Consumer workflows, enabling users to do the following:

Instantly generate summaries of complex datasets;

Analyze up to four years of trended sales data to help identify key developments across brands, channels, markets, product features, and price segments;

Translate data into clear narratives and recommendations;

Access Smart Insights on mobile, bringing KPI benchmarking and POS insights directly to teams anytime, anywhere; and

Seamlessly integrate insights into presentations and reporting workflows.