NIQ Expands GenAI Capabilities Across gfknewron
Consumer intelligence company NIQ has expanded the AI-powered Smart Insights across its gfknewron platform to help businesses transform complex market, consumer, and supply chain data into actionable intelligence. The latest enhancements help users identify trends, opportunities, and performance drivers.
AI-powered Smart Insights are now embedded across a growing range of gfknewron Market, Supply Chain, and Consumer workflows, enabling users to do the following:
- Instantly generate summaries of complex datasets;
- Analyze up to four years of trended sales data to help identify key developments across brands, channels, markets, product features, and price segments;
- Translate data into clear narratives and recommendations;
- Access Smart Insights on mobile, bringing KPI benchmarking and POS insights directly to teams anytime, anywhere; and
- Seamlessly integrate insights into presentations and reporting workflows.
"Businesses today don't just need more information. They need intelligence they can trust," said Julian Baldwin, president of global strategic accounts at NIQ, in a statement. "Smart Insights combines AI with the breadth and depth of NIQ's market intelligence to help clients quickly uncover the trends, opportunities and performance drivers most relevant to them. The value isn't simply in getting answers faster; it's in giving clients greater confidence that every insight is grounded in the scale, quality, and expertise behind NIQ's data, helping them make better, faster decisions."