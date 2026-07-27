Fastly Joins Experian Agent Trust Ecosystem

Fastly, providers of an edge cloud platform, has joined the growing Experian Agent Trust ecosystem to help companies verify artificial intelligence agents, authorize transactions, and make trust decisions in real time.

Experian Agent Trust establishes trusted identity, delegated authority, and transaction confidence for AI agents. Through Human to Agent Binding, Experian connects verified individuals, their devices, and the AI agents acting on their behalf.

Fastly's programmable edge platform enables organizations to verify AI agent identity, evaluate trust signals, and authorize transactions before requests reach their origin infrastructure. Its platform integrates with existing APIs, authentication systems, payment workflows, and security controls.

"As AI agents become an increasingly important channel for digital commerce, businesses need a way to distinguish trusted, authorized agents from everything else," said Jeff Alpen, vice president of Fastly's partner ecosystem, in a statement. "Instead of treating every autonomous agent as something to block, Fastly enables businesses to verify who is behind the request, attach commercial value, and authorize transactions in real time. We help organizations turn trusted AI agents into a competitive advantage without requiring them to rearchitect their existing infrastructure." "Agentic commerce represents one of the most significant shifts in digital commerce since the rise of mobile," said Kathleen Peters, chief innovation officer of Experian, in a statement. "As AI agents become active participants in online transactions, businesses need infrastructure that establishes trust without slowing down the customer experience. Experian's Human to Agent Binding is foundational to that trust, creating a persistent connection between verified people and the AI agents acting on their behalf. Fastly extends those trust decisions to the edge, helping organizations authorize transactions in milliseconds while creating secure, seamless experiences for consumers and businesses alike."

Fastly also supports integrations with emerging Know Your Agent technologies, including Skyfire. Organizations can apply identity-based access policies, pricing, rate limiting, and transaction approval while maintaining performance and preserving their existing business logic.