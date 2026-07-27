InMobi Advertising Launches FRAME Attention

InMobi Advertising has introduced FRAME Attention, a high-attention media product available across mobile in-app video and connected TV.

FRAME Attention promises a minimum floor of 8,000 attention per mille and is available via Deals and IO to brand advertisers and agencies worldwide. APM captures and measures the percentage of impressions actually viewed multiplied by average view time per 1,000 impressions to produce a count of attentive seconds delivered.

"Brands have spent years optimizing for impressions that were never really seen," said Kunal Nagpal, chief business officer of InMobi, in a statement. "FRAME Attention changes the equation. We built the first in-app video attention model at scale because buyers shouldn't have to choose between reach and real attention, and now they don't have to. It's independently verified to capture real human attention, and that attention translates directly into the brand outcomes our clients are measuring against. Working with Lumen Research to validate performance across both mobile and CTV gives buyers a level of confidence that hasn't been available at the supply layer before."

FRAME Attention is available in two bundles, one for mobile in-app video and one for CTV. The High Attention Mobile Bundle delivers certified placements across premium apps, reaching audiences in active sessions, with Lumen attention reporting on every campaign. The High Attention CTV Bundle curates premium streaming inventory for engaged viewing, with outcomes independently reported by Lumen Research or Adelaide.

The product is part of InMobi's broader FRAME Ad Experience suite. It is available globally across InMobi's mobile, desktop, and CTV supply, including Glance properties.