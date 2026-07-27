Adobe Launches Catalog Agent for Adobe Commerce

Adobe today introduced Adobe Catalog Agent, a capability within Adobe Commerce that helps retailers optimize their product catalogs for artificial intelligence-powered shopping experiences, where AI is becoming the first point of interaction in the customer journey.

Adobe Catalog Agent enriches product detail pages, product names, descriptions, and use case phrases with structured product information drawn directly from the Commerce catalog in a machine-readable layer that is intended for AI crawlers and large language model-powered discovery systems, without changing the human shopping experience.

By exposing richer product names, attributes, specifications, compatibility, availability, pricing, and other relevant catalog data, this agentic capability gives AI applications greater confidence when interpreting and recommending products. It provides them with the context they need to connect the customer search to the product.

By making these enhancements at the source, every downstream sales surface benefits from the same product messaging, from storefronts and advertising pipelines to marketplaces and AI-powered discovery experiences.

This enables more natural shopping experiences, where customers can ask questions like the following:

"Show me lightweight trail running shoes suitable for marathon training."

"Compare these two laptops for video editing."

"Find accessories compatible with this camera."

"These conversational buying journeys represent the next evolution of digital commerce, and they depend on high quality, AI-ready product data," said Shaun McCran, head of product marketing for Adobe Commerce across EMEA, in a blog post. "Agentic AI is the foundation for this new era of AI-powered commerce in Adobe Commerce. Catalog Agent establishes the trusted product knowledge layer that enables merchants to participate in emerging AI shopping experiences today, while creating a platform for future innovation. As Adobe continues to expand its AI commerce roadmap, customers can expect additional catalog intelligence, enrichment, governance, and discovery capabilities that will further enhance how products are surfaced, understood, and recommended across the growing ecosystem of AI-powered shopping experiences."

Adobe Catalog Agent is a native capability of Adobe Commerce and is available across all Adobe Commerce deployment models.