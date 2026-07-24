Acxiom Launches Identity Boost Accelerator

Acxiom, providers of a connected data and technology foundation, has launched the Identity Boost Accelerator powered by Real ID, which brings together Salesforce's Data 360 and Acxiom's identity resolution to securely connect fragmented identity signals and enrich customer profiles with verified data and insights while maintaining privacy and security.

The Identity Boost Accelerator connects customer data and enriches it with verified insights to create a complete customer view. It uses a secure, zero-copy architecture that keeps customer data in place rather than moving it between systems, for higher audience match rates, better personalization, accurately measured campaigns, and an artificial intelligence-ready customer foundation.