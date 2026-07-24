Acxiom Launches Identity Boost Accelerator
Acxiom, providers of a connected data and technology foundation, has launched the Identity Boost Accelerator powered by Real ID, which brings together Salesforce's Data 360 and Acxiom's identity resolution to securely connect fragmented identity signals and enrich customer profiles with verified data and insights while maintaining privacy and security.
The Identity Boost Accelerator connects customer data and enriches it with verified insights to create a complete customer view. It uses a secure, zero-copy architecture that keeps customer data in place rather than moving it between systems, for higher audience match rates, better personalization, accurately measured campaigns, and an artificial intelligence-ready customer foundation.
"Brands are increasingly turning to first-party data strategies to power personalization and engagement," said Sean Muzzy, global president of Acxiom, in a statement. "The Identity Boost Accelerator makes this transition faster by delivering the identity enrichment needed to build clean, activated audiences and underpins our strategy of making Real ID available when and where clients need it."
"This accelerator exemplifies how Acxiom and Salesforce help customers extract maximum value from their data investments," said Rekha Srivatsan, chief marketing officer for Data 360 at Salesforce. "ninety-four percent of business leaders believe they aren't fully leveraging the value of their data, and without clean, complete customer identities, brands can't fully realize the potential of their martech ecosystems. By combining Acxiom’s Real ID with Salesforce Data 360 and leveraging supporting partners, we're making it easier for enterprises to build privacy-enhancing, AI-ready, customer foundations."