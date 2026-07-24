Thryv Integrates with Breesy AI

Thryv, providers of a cloud platform for local service businesses, has integrated with Breesy AI, a platform that serves as an artificial intelligence operating layer. Together, Thryv drives inbound business leads and customer engagement, while Breesy AI transforms those opportunities into revenue intelligence, giving owners a clear line of sight from the first marketing touchpoint to final invoice.

With the integrated solution, businesses can see the following:

Which marketing sources generate the best jobs.

How much advertising spend is funding opportunities that never become revenue.

If the existing team could handle a large increase in call volume.

Which locations convert opportunities most effectively.

How much revenue is lost from missed calls and delayed response times.

Where jobs are slipping through the cracks.