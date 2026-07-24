Thryv Integrates with Breesy AI
Thryv, providers of a cloud platform for local service businesses, has integrated with Breesy AI, a platform that serves as an artificial intelligence operating layer. Together, Thryv drives inbound business leads and customer engagement, while Breesy AI transforms those opportunities into revenue intelligence, giving owners a clear line of sight from the first marketing touchpoint to final invoice.
With the integrated solution, businesses can see the following:
- Which marketing sources generate the best jobs.
- How much advertising spend is funding opportunities that never become revenue.
- If the existing team could handle a large increase in call volume.
- Which locations convert opportunities most effectively.
- How much revenue is lost from missed calls and delayed response times.
- Where jobs are slipping through the cracks.
"Thryv helps local service businesses generate more new business opportunities, and Breesy AI helps them make the most of these opportunities," said Grant Freeman, president of Thryv, in a statement. "What's so exciting about this integration is the visibility it gives business owners. It's easy to see the ROI of their advertising spend, where their business leads are coming from, and which opportunities actually turn into profitable jobs. These are the kind of insights that drive smarter growth."
"For a growing service business, every new lead creates both an opportunity and an operational responsibility," said Jacob Cleveland, CEO of Breesy AI, in a statement. "By connecting Thryv's demand generation with Breesy AI's visibility across calls, jobs, teams, and revenue, owners and franchise leaders can better understand where growth is happening and where execution needs attention."