Zoom Launches Revenue Accelerator

Zoom Communications has updated Zoom Revenue Accelerator (ZRA) with the release of Sales Assist (real-time deal guidance), Ask ZRA (natural language artificial intelligence inquiries on conversation data), and Sales Roleplay (AI-powered practice simulations), through new Zoom Revenue Accelerator Essentials and Premium offerings.

Zoom Revenue Accelerator helps organizations capture customer conversations, uncover deal insights, strengthen coaching, and improve forecasting. This launch builds on that foundation by helping revenue teams put those insights to work.

With Sales Assist, Ask ZRA, and Sales Roleplay, Zoom Revenue Accelerator extends beyond surfacing intelligence to delivering guidance, helping sellers prepare for conversations, helping managers coach more effectively, and helping organizations improve performance across the revenue lifecycle.

"Every customer conversation is more than a record of what happened; it's an opportunity to shape what happens next," said Madison Muchow, general manager of Zoom Revenue Accelerator at Zoom, in a statement. "We believe AI should do more than summarize interactions; it should help revenue teams prepare smarter by coaching continuously and execute with confidence to drive more pipeline. That's the future we're building at Zoom."

Zoom Revenue Accelerator brings together AI, coaching, and revenue intelligence. Before the meeting, Sales Roleplay helps organizations strengthen seller performance through AI-powered practice sessions based on realistic customer scenarios, giving sellers personalized guidance that reinforces best practices before the next customer interaction. During live customer conversations, Sales Assist surfaces competitive intelligence, objection guidance, discovery prompts, battlecards, and configurable framework capture in real time, helping sellers stay focused on customers while AI works in the background. After a customer conversation, Ask ZRA enables sellers and managers to ask natural-language questions across customer conversations and revenue data to uncover account history, identify deal risks, understand coaching opportunities, and access the information they need to make the next engagement even better.

And MCP Server, including Zoom's plug-in with OpenAI Codex, securely extends Zoom Revenue Accelerator to compatible AI platforms and enterprise workflows, enabling organizations to bring trusted revenue intelligence wherever work happens.