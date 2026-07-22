SurveyMonkey Reintroduces GetFeedback

SurveyMonkey has introduced GetFeedback by SurveyMonkey, a simplified self-serve experience for marketing, product, and digital customer experience teams to collect customer feedback directly on their websites.

GetFeedback captures feedback at the exact moment visitors hesitate, encounter friction, or abandon their journeys, revealing why visitors behave the way they do.

The revamped GetFeedback is now available as a do-it-yourself offering that allows teams to sign up, choose a plan, create a form or button, and add it to their website using a single line of code.

GetFeedback empowers teams with the following:

Flexible feedback collection, to capture feedback through always-on feedback buttons, forms triggered by specific user behavior, or embedded forms that appear naturally within websites.

Built-in analytics, to analyze feedback from multiple forms in a single dashboard to identify trends and set priorities.

Self-serve simplicity with a streamlined purchase and setup experience.

With GetFeedback, marketing teams can optimize landing pages and conversion funnels; product teams can uncover onboarding friction and improve activation; ecommerce teams can identify what's driving cart abandonment; and UX teams can continuously improve digital experiences.